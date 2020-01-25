SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool.

Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511).

Original airdate 1/30/2020.