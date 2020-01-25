China Anne McClain as Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Thunder, Cress Williams as Black Lightning and James Remar as Gambi (Photo: Steve Dietl/The CW)

BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, January 27, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family.

Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable.

Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#311).

Original airdate 1/27/2020.