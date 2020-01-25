CHARMED – Friday, January 31, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

WORTH THE RISK – When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star Eric Balfour) for help.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (#211).

Original airdate 1/31/2020.