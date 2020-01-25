RIVERDALE – Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP — Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture.

Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn.

Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#411.)

Original airdate 1/29/2020.