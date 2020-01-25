Rachel Skarsten as Beth and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane (Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW)

BATWOMAN – Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111).

Original airdate 1/26/2020.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.