Southfield (CW50) – While Veronika Scott was in college, she set out to make an impact on homelessness through inventing a coat that turned into a sleeping bag. She designed the coat with the help of people who were experiencing homelessness. After that, the project grew after an encounter with a homeless woman.

Veronika Scott, Founder and CEO of Empowerment Plan, with her Coat/Sleeping Bag (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

You can hear this story by watching Veronika Scott, Founder of Empowerment Plan, on COMMUNITY CONNECT with Lisa Germani, Saturday at 8:30am. They will also show off the coat and talk about how it inspired the Empowerment Plan, which gives employment opportunities to those who are homeless.

Veronika Scott, Founder and CEO of Empowerment Plan, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Learn more about the Empowerment Plan at EmpowermentPlan.org

Veronika Scott, Founder and CEO of Empowerment Plan (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

