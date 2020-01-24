



While Veronika Scott was in college, she set out to make an impact on homelessness through inventing a coat that turned into a sleeping bag. She designed the coat with the help of people who were experiencing homelessness. After that, the project grew after an encounter with a homeless woman.

They will also show off the coat and talk about how it inspired the Empowerment Plan, which gives employment opportunities to those who are homeless.

Learn more about the Empowerment Plan at EmpowermentPlan.org

