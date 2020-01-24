DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Last month Governor Whitmer signed a bill making sports betting legal in Michigan.

Now local casinos are getting ready to roll the dice.

Louis Theros, VP Legal Counsel at MGM Grand Detroit says, “We’re very excited, and not just us, our customers know it’s coming and they too are very excited,. Can’t walk through the casino floor without multiple people asking when are you guys gonna be able to take a bet”

Thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Whitmer in December, sports betting and online gambling will be legal through Michigan casinos.

Although announced just this week, online gamblers will need to wait till 2021, however sports betters can try their luck this spring.

Theros says that’s just in time for local sports fans. “Going down to watch the Tigers game or Red Wings or Pistons games just down the street from MGM they can stop here, place their wager, then watch how that wager plays out while going to the game.”

Theros says those bets can be placed right here at the Moneyline sports lounge located in the casino.

Opening last fall, he says the lounge built around the idea of sports betting, and will soon change its name to bet MGM Sports Book and Lounge.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.