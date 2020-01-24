DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The new 2020 corvette stingray isn’t even for sale yet but that didn’t stop a thief from propping one up on blocks and taking off with the car’s wheels.

Just days after, a man spent 3-million-dollars for the rights to buy the first 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. This vehicle was found on cinder blocks without any tires,

This one is likely part of a test fleet where chevy employees can take cars home and drive them around.

The 2020 model is expected to have a base price of about 58-thousand-dollars.

