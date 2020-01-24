(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan health officials confirm they are investigating three possible cases of the Coronavirus in the state, two cases in Washtenaw County, and one in Macomb County.

The state says they’re monitoring people coming from infected regions in China where at least 26 people died.

The CDC confirms two cases so far here in the U.S, and officials are investigating another 61 potential cases.

Officials say symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever and a bad cough.

They recommend visiting the doctor if you are concerned with your symptoms.

