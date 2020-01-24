(CBS DETROIT) – Organizations dedicated to helping the homeless in Michigan are now getting financial help from the government.

The United States Department of Housing and urban development is giving $73 Million towards homeless assistance programs.

The funds are part of a $2.2 Billion homelessness funding initiative across America.

The money will go towards 247 organizations with more than $24 Million reserved for organizations inside Detroit.

