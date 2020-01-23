



The WAVE Project is a service that brings mobile showers to people in the community that don’t have access to daily showers in their life.

Dale Pittman, Co-Founder of WAVE Project, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about how the project started and what the future looks like for WAVE Project.

To learn more about the WAVE Project, go to WaveProject.org

Watch Dale Pittman on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50