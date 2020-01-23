Filed Under:Community Connect, Lisa Germani, Mobile, Showers, WAVE Project


Southfield (CW50) – The WAVE Project is a service that brings mobile showers to people in the community that don’t have access to daily showers in their life.

Dale Pittman, Co-Founder of WAVE Project (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

Dale Pittman, Co-Founder of WAVE Project, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about how the project started and what the future looks like for WAVE Project.

Dale Pittman, Co-Founder of WAVE Project, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CW50)

To learn more about the WAVE Project, go to WaveProject.org

Watch Dale Pittman on COMMUNITY CONNECTSaturday at 8:30am on CW50

