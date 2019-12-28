SUPERGIRL – Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

TECHNOLOGY BECOMES THE NEW THREAT- Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist).

J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem.

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#502).

Original airdate 10/13/2019.