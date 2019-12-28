Comments
Camila Mendes as Veronica, Ashleigh Murray as Josie, Casey Cott as Kevin, Charles Melton as Reggie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan as Toni (Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW)
RIVERDALE – Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
A FAREWELL TO FRED ANDREWS — As the residence of Riverdale prepare for its upcoming Independence Day parade, Archie (KJ Apa) receives a phone call that will change the rest of his life forever.
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.
Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#401.)
Original airdate 10/9/2019.