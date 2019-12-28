Comments
Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean (Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW)
SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up where we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.
John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1502).
Original airdate 10/10/2019.