Joanie Toole, Chief of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson





On this week’s STREET BEAT , host Amyre Makupson helps to lessen the stress of aging as we learn how to embrace the Golden Years. First, she speaks with Jenny Jarvis, Chief Communications & Strategy Officer for Area Agency for Aging 1-B about how they assist seniors and caregivers to traverse the many areas of aging.

Then we meet with Jeff Welsh, Owner of Right At Home, and Kay Winokur to learn about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Next, Carmela LaCommare, Senior Companion Program Manager and Carol Wall, Program Manager for Foster Grandparent Program of Oakland County, tells us about their two programs helping to keep seniors active and giving back.

Lastly, Joanie Toole, Chief of Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, brings in a shelter cat, Dottie, and explains the benefits that cats can have for seniors.

