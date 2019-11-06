Last Man Standing $2K A Day GiveawayHey "LAST MAN STANDING" fans, wanna win $2,000? CW50 is giving away $2,000 a day, just in time for the holidays!

Mine Is a Long And a Sad Tale - BatwomanAlice takes Kate down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob and Sophie attempt to track them.

Dangerous Liaisons - SupergirlOn the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s VR contact lenses, Kara and William team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot.

Hussle & Motivate - All AmericanAfter winning the state championship, Spencer James faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation.

The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird - Black LightningWe find Jefferson Pierce like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn as Agent Odell tightens his grip on the Pierce family.