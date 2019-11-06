Menu
Last Man Standing $2K A Day Giveaway
Hey "LAST MAN STANDING" fans, wanna win $2,000? CW50 is giving away $2,000 a day, just in time for the holidays!
Mine Is a Long And a Sad Tale - Batwoman
Alice takes Kate down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob and Sophie attempt to track them.
Dangerous Liaisons - Supergirl
On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s VR contact lenses, Kara and William team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot.
Hussle & Motivate - All American
After winning the state championship, Spencer James faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation.
The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird - Black Lightning
We find Jefferson Pierce like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn as Agent Odell tightens his grip on the Pierce family.
Street Beat: Helping Hand
On this week’s Street Beat, Lisa Germani learns how helping hands are making a positive push for the future of Detroit.
Street Beat: Service Animals
On this week’s “Street Beat,” host April Moss learns about the importance of Service Dogs and why they are truly man’s best friend.
Street Beat: Fostering Youth
On this week’s “Street Beat,” host Lisa Germani learns about the current state of Foster Care and hears from people dedicated to making a difference for the youth in Metro Detroit.
Street Beat: Halloween
On this week’s Street Beat, host Lisa Germani helps us get into the fall spirit as she gets the scoop on this year's Halloween festivities.
Street Beat: Women Breaking Barriers
On this week’s Street Beat, Amyre Makupson talks to women breaking barriers in career fields that were once primarily dominated by men.
November 6, 2019
