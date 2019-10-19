Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke, Katherine McNamara as Mia and Andrea Sixtos as Zoe Ramirez (Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW)

ARROW – Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

THE RETURN OF TATSU – Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan.

Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).

Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff (#802).

Original airdate 10/22/2019.