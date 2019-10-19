Down Down Down - BatwomanAs the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice continues to taunt Kate with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob and Catherine.

Blurred Lines - SupergirlKara attempts to mend her relationship with Lena

Never No More - All AmericanSpencer gives his Dad an ultimatum about his new player, but after talking to Jordan, Spencer has a better understanding of what is really bothering him.

The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three - Black LightningWhen Lynn learns that Jefferson brokered a deal with Agent Odell without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship.

Dead Man Running - The FlashKnowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst.