THE FLASH – Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst.

Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound (#603).

Original airdate 10/22/2019.