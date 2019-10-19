Melonie Diaz as Melanie, Rupert Evans as Harry and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW)

CHARMED – Friday, October 25, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL — While Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) try to crack the Book of Elders, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) struggles with the good and bad aspects of her demon side.

Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) competes with Jordan (Jordan Donica) for a promotion.

Macy ventures out alone and meets an injured and terrified witch named Abigael (Poppy Drayton).

Mel and Harry visit another dimension.

Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Nicki Renna (#203).

