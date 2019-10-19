Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor (Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW)

SUPERGIRL – Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST- Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath).

J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham (#503).

Original airdate 10/20/2019.