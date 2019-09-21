Comments
Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International)
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – The Prime Order attacks the Outpost.
Talon (Jessica Green) risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret (Jake Stormoen) seeks his revenge.
Meanwhile, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted.
Anand Desai-Barochai also stars.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#213).
Original airdate 9/26/2019.