Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International)

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – The Prime Order attacks the Outpost.

Talon (Jessica Green) risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret (Jake Stormoen) seeks his revenge.

Meanwhile, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted.

Anand Desai-Barochai also stars.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#213).

Original airdate 9/26/2019.

 

