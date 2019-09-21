HYPNOTIZE ME – Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET, GO! — Contestants put their sports skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry.

Things take a turn when one contestant thinks he is a streaker during “Wacky Golf” and when another turns into a super-jock in the locker room.

Our contestants conquer a Sports quiz and Pit crew challenge, with their hypnosis causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success.

After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge.

Directed by Chris Power (#105).

Original airdate 9/25/2019.