THE BIG STAGE – Friday, September 27, 2019, at 8:30pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

Acts include Taylor Casas, Kimberly Caldwell, David & Danya, James Maslow, Ace Young, and Brandon Rogers.

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#113).

Original airdate 9/27/2019.