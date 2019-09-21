PANDORA – Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

THE BIG DANCE – As the Fleet Academy, students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day (the anniversary of the end of the Zatarians war), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) continues to struggle with the revelation that Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is married.

And who will go with who to the big Armistice Dance?

Meanwhile, Ralen must decide where his loyalties truly lie.

Brea Grant directed the episode with teleplay by Gabrielle Stanton (#111.)

Original airdate 9/24/2019.