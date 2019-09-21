Comments
The Evasons (Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.)
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 9:30pm on CW50
NOTHING TO SOMETHING — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Miss Katalin, Greg Frewin, Jibrizy, Simon Coronel & Shoot Ogawa, The Evasons and Shaun Jay (#612).
Original airdate 9/20/2019.