Murray Sawchuck (Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.)

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 27, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

BOWLING FOR MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Turco, Chipper Lowell, Nathaan Phan, Murray SawChuck, Tommy Wind, Andi Gladwin, Francis Menotti and Greg Gleason (#613).

Original airdate 9/27/2019.