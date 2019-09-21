Comments
Murray Sawchuck (Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.)
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 9pm on CW50
BOTTLED UP SWITCHEROO — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, George Iglesias, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jason Andrews, Jarrett & Raja, Joel Meyers (#611).
Original airdate 8/30/2019.