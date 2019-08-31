Tommy Wind (Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.)

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

INTERACTIVE MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, The Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin (#607).

Original airdate 7/26/2019.