Jessica Green as Talon (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International)
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 8pm on CW50
LAST HOPE FOR VICTORY – As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape.
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood.
Milus (guest star Jarren Dalmeda) leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed.
Imogen Waterhouse, Jake Stormoen and Anand Desai-Barochai also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Dusan Lazarevic (#209).
Original airdate 9/5/2019.