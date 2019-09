TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Thursday, Septemeber 5, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — When an elderly Haitian grandma is forced to move in with her estranged son, she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his perfect family.

Sharon Hope, Pepper Binkley, Guy Lockard and Jaiden Smith star in the episode.

Nikyatu directed the episode written by Leon Hendrix III (#107).

Original airdate 9/5/2019.