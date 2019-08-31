Mandeep Dhillon as Officer Kamali Khan and Jason Maza as Officer Chris Munroe (Photo: © Sky UK Limited)

BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY – Tanner (Lyndsey Coulson) orders Pike (Ashley Walters) and his family into a safe house while Bishop (Noel Clarke) and the rest of the Unit track down Bakur (guest star Nasser Memarzia).

Arjana (Lashana Lynch) finds something suspect in Carmel’s (Caroline Goodall) development.

Things heat up between Bishop and Nell (Christina Chong).

Directed by Ole Endresen, the episode was written by Nick Love and Mark Greig.

