Tommy Wind (Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.)

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, August 2, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

A BLANK DECK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Billy Kidd, Jonathan Pendragon, Spidey, Steven Brundage, Joel Meyers, Dan Sperry and Shaun Jay (#608).

Original airdate 8/2/2019.