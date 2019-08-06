NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Tori Spelling promotes "CelebraTORI: Unleashing Your Inner Party Planner to Entertain Friends and Family" at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue on April 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Tori Spelling wants to graduate from “Beverly Hills 90210” to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Spelling, who played Donna Martin on “90210,” said on Sirius XM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” Monday that she would love to be a Bravo star, but the network has never approached her.

“It actually makes me really sad,” she said, adding that she’s already in the zip code and “married with a lot of kids.”

“Drama follows me everywhere,” Spelling told McCarthy, who said, “I have a feeling you might get the shout out now.”

Spelling’s “90210” co-star Jennie Garth piped in, “They asked me,” but she declined, saying she is the “furthest thing from a desperate housewife.”

The two are set to reprise their “90210” roles in a reboot of the show, “BH90210.”

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott had their own reality show from 2007 to 2012 titled “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.”

