HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Dakota Johnson attends the LA Special Screening Of Roadside Attractions' "The Peanut Butter Falcon" at ArcLight Hollywood on August 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Dakota Johnson has made an orthodontic alteration — and it’s prompted a huge debate on social media.

Fans of the “Fifty Shades” star noticed she had lost her signature gap tooth when she appeared at the premiere for her new film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Naturally, plenty of observers quickly went into mourning.

“Woke up to find out Dakota Johnson no longer has her tooth gap, I’ll cry myself back to sleep,” one user wrote in a tweet that was “liked” hundreds of times.

Others noticed it spelled the end of what Johnson once described as her “only skill” in a 2017 video for Vanity Fair.

The clip, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times, was titled “How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?” and saw Johnson … well, you get the picture.

But Johnson’s decision also sparked an online debate about beauty ideals and the physical expectations of female celebrities.

“I just found out Dakota Johnson fixed her tooth gap and I’m kinda sad because that was like her brand but if it makes her feel better I’m all for it u go queen,” read one popular tweet.

“Why is everyone freaking out about Dakota Johnson fixing a gap in her teeth? Maybe that’s something she wanted to fix for herself. She’s still the same talented woman she’s always been,” another said.

And Johnson is far from the only celebrity to make the change.

Model Jordyn Woods was forced to defend ditching the gap between her teeth after previously say she wouldn’t.

“Often people have the nerve to say fix your teeth… for your information. No I will not fix my gap to blend in with the rest of society! My gap makes me who I am,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie in 2017.

But earlier this year Woods’ fans noticed she had indeed closed her gap.

“I never disliked my smile or anything — I wanted to try something new and I found the doctor that I trusted,” she told Refinery 29 about the decision.

But while Johnson and Woods may have minded the gap, plenty of female stars past and present haven’t.

Screen icon Brigitte Bardot, pop legend Madonna, actress Anna Paquin and English model Georgia May Jagger are among the famous faces proudly displaying the feature.

