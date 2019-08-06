NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Alicia Silverstone attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

(CNN) — Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have joined the cast of Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” the streaming channel’s upcoming contemporary take on author Ann M. Martin’s beloved young adult series.

“Clueless” alum Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. She’s the mother of Kristy Thomas, the teenager who had a big idea to gather her friends together to start a club/business of babysitters-for-hire. Feuerstein, who is known for his work on USA’s “Royal Pains” among other shows, will play Kristy’s step-dad, Watson Brewer.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” book series ran from 1986 to 2000. The near-monthly installments became constant accessories for many a late-Gen X and early Millennial tween. Spin-off book series and graphic novels would eventually follow, as would a short-lived TV series and a film that starred Schuyler Fisk, Rachael Leigh Cook and others.

This 10-episode iteration comes showrunner Rachel Shukert (“Glow”).

No premiere date has been announced.

