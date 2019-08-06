(CNN) — “Atlanta” Season 4 is happening.
FX is standing by its award-winning comedy with an order for an additional season, the network announced Tuesday.
Seasons 3 and 4 will both begin production next spring and each consist of eight episodes.
FX renewed the Donald Glover-created series for Season 3 back in June 2018.
“This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.
“Atlanta” has in two seasons picked up multiple award nominations and wins, including a Golden Globe for best TV comedy, a best comedy actor Emmy for Glover and a Peabody.
