(CNN) — Kacey Musgraves dedicated her Sunday night set at Lollapalooza “to everyone who has the bravery to even show up to a music festival,” a reference to the 2017 massacre at a Las Vegas country music fest, and this weekend’s two mass shootings El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Before she performed her ballad, “Rainbow,” the singer invited the crowd to join her in yelling “somebody f***ing do something!”

The crowd’s roar was deafening.

She took to Twitter to call on President Trump make changes to gun laws.

“Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?” she wrote.

“For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn @realDonaldTrump,” Musgraves wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Hold your politicians accountable. Hold the president accountable. Start paying attention to actual ways we can make change happen. I promise I will too ♥️ Love to anyone out there w/ fear & anxiety like me. Hold on to your loved ones & let’s all get thru this awful period alive. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Let me be clear – I’m from Texas. I grew up around hunting and guns. There’s a time and place for that and even self protection in ways..but this is different. The system is majorly flawed and NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC. PERIOD. They’re mass killing machines. https://t.co/C4JvQWykRO — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

I love keeping things about the music and usually stay out of politics publicly UNTIL it barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights. It’s then not political issue anymore. It’s a matter of heart. Of humanity. Of survival. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Musgraves also performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and numerous songs from “Golden Hour,” which won album of the year award at this year’s Grammys.

