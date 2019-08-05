KILDEER, IL - JUNE 27: Jenna Bush Hager speaks on stage during the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit prior to the start of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club on June 27, 2018 in Kildeer, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images for KPMG)

(CNN) — Jenna Bush Hager, “Today'”co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, announced on Monday that she’s given birth to a son.

Henry Harold Hager, or Hal, for short, is her third child with husband Henry Hager — along with Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. The boy is their first son — and George W. Bush’s first grandson.

Hal weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces,

Hager called into the Today show on Monday to share the news, and said that the baby’s first name comes from her husband, and his middle name comes from her grandfather, Laura Bush’s father, Harold Welch.

His big sisters are already calling the baby ‘Hal pal,’ she said.

“Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him,” she said on the show. “The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

Hager said she feels good, and then addressed the shootings over the weekend during her call.

“Even though the world outside these walls isn’t so great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that that’s what we’re here to do. To make their lives safe,” she said.

“It feels perfect.” @JennaBushHager reveals that her baby boy, Henry Harold Hager, is here! She shares the story behind his name, how her daughters are already the best big sisters and more. pic.twitter.com/FfjpNDDhxL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 5, 2019

It’s been baby fever at the ‘Today’ show, as Dylan Dreyer, another co-anchor on ‘Today,’ revealed her exciting pregnancy news in July.

