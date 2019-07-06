Comments
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9pm on CW50
Jessica Green as Talon and Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International)
SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood.
Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war.
Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201).
Original airdate 7/11/2019.