Filed Under:CW, The Outpost
Jessica Green as Talon and Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International)


THE OUTPOST – Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8pm on CW50

SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood.

Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war.

Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201).

Original airdate 7/11/2019.

