Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Axel Hecklau and Teller (Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)


PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 8pm on CW50

CODING — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Teller, Anna DeGuzman, Alyson Hannigan and Penn Jillette (Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Anna DeGuzman, Raffaele Scircoli, Allen Abbott and Axel Hecklau.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#605).

Original airdate 7/8/2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s