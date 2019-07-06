Filed Under:CW, iZombie
David Anders as Blaine and Rose McIver as Liv (Photo Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW)


IZOMBIE – Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8pm on CW50

SHERLOCK LIV — While investigating the murder of private eye Mick Chisel, who was stabbed in the head with an ice pick, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes Chisel’s brain in hopes of breaking down how this gruesome murder took place.

Malcolm Goodwin as Clive (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW)

Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star.

Tuan Le directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#510).  Original airdate 7/11/2019.

