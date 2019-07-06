THE BIG STAGE – Friday, July 12, 2019, at 9pm on CW50

THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

Acts include Sergey and Sasha, Poreotics, WOW Las Vegas, Diana DeGarmo, Adam Bell and Gary Mule Deer.

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#103).

Original airdate 6/14/2019.