Mickey Guisewite, Founder of The Bottomless Toy Chest, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson

Southfield (CW50 Detroit) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Amyre Makupson interviews Mary Liz Curtin, Owner of Leon and Lulu Boutique and learns about great last-minute gift ideas as well as the perfect gift for the hard to buy for just in time for Christmas.

Mary Liz Curtin, Owner of Leon & Lulu, and Bertie Wooster (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Next, she interviews COO Gerry Van Acker of The Detroit Zoo about the family-friendly Wild Lights exhibit happening throughout the holiday season.

Gerry Van Acker, COO of The Detroit Zoo, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

In our third segment, Amyre interviews Ann Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Communications for The Ford House about the new Holiday Belles tour featuring vintage Christmas décor from the 1960’s.

Ann Fitzpatrick, President of the Ford House (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

In Amyre’s final segment, she sits down with Mickey Guisewite, Founder of The Bottomless Toy Chest- a non-profit that provides encouragement and cheer all year round to pediatric oncology patients across Michigan and how viewers can help.

Mickey Guisewite, Founder of The Bottomless Toy Chest, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

