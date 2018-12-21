Southfield (CW50 Detroit) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Amyre Makupson interviews Mary Liz Curtin, Owner of Leon and Lulu Boutique and learns about great last-minute gift ideas as well as the perfect gift for the hard to buy for just in time for Christmas.

Next, she interviews COO Gerry Van Acker of The Detroit Zoo about the family-friendly Wild Lights exhibit happening throughout the holiday season.

In our third segment, Amyre interviews Ann Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Communications for The Ford House about the new Holiday Belles tour featuring vintage Christmas décor from the 1960’s.

In Amyre’s final segment, she sits down with Mickey Guisewite, Founder of The Bottomless Toy Chest- a non-profit that provides encouragement and cheer all year round to pediatric oncology patients across Michigan and how viewers can help.

