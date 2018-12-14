Southfield (CBS Detroit) – On this week’s STREET BEAT, our Host Amyre Makupson interviews Michelle Smart, Founder and CEO of Bags to Butterflies, an organization that helps women re-enter the workforce after incarceration through the creation of unique handbags.

Next, she talks with Tracy Rivard, Eastern Market’s Chief Development Officer about the market, shopping there this holiday season, and how to support Eastern Market as a non-profit organization.

In her third segment, Amyre sits down with the COO of Detroit PAL, Robert Jamerson, to discuss youth sport programs, their brick campaign, and rental opportunities for the holidays.

Finally, Amyre will talk with Carin Jones, the Marketing Coordinator for Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), about the aspects of gifting a pet for the holidays. She brought along with her T-Bone, a 9-month-old Beagle Mix who is available for adoption.

Watch STREET BEAT Saturdays at 8:30 on CW50