Carin Jones, Marketing Coordinator for the Michigan Animal Rescue League and T-Bone, a 9-month-old Beagle Mix, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – On this week’s STREET BEAT, our Host Amyre Makupson interviews Michelle Smart, Founder and CEO of Bags to Butterflies, an organization that helps women re-enter the workforce after incarceration through the creation of unique handbags.

Michelle and Amyre Street Beat: Gifts That Keep Giving

Michelle Smart, Founder and CEO of Bags to Butterflies, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson (Credit Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Next, she talks with Tracy Rivard, Eastern Market’s Chief Development Officer about the market, shopping there this holiday season, and how to support Eastern Market as a non-profit organization.

Tracy and Amyre Street Beat: Gifts That Keep Giving

Tracy Rivard, Chief Development Officer of Eastern Market, with Street Beat Host Amyre Makupson (Credit Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

In her third segment, Amyre sits down with the COO of Detroit PAL, Robert Jamerson, to discuss youth sport programs, their brick campaign, and rental opportunities for the holidays.

Robert Street Beat: Gifts That Keep Giving

Robert Jamerson, Chief Operating Officer of Detroit PAL (Credit Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Finally, Amyre will talk with Carin Jones, the Marketing Coordinator for Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), about the aspects of gifting a pet for the holidays. She brought along with her T-Bone, a 9-month-old Beagle Mix who is available for adoption.

Carin and T Bone Street Beat: Gifts That Keep Giving

Carin Jones, Marketing Coordinator for the Michigan Animal Rescue League and T-Bone, a 9-month-old Beagle Mix (Credit Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

