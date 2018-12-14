CW50 is Currently Off the AirWKBD-TV, CW50, is currently off the air while mandatory technical operations are being performed on our transmission tower. We are sorry for the inconvenience and expect to be back on the air later today. Thank you for your patience.

Street Beat: Gifts That Keep GivingThis week on Street Beat, our Host Amyre Makupson organizations that offer unique holiday gifts, the proceeds from which go to supporting good causes.

Street Beat: Holiday Happenings Around TownThis week on Street Beat, our Host Lisa Germani interviews representatives from various towns across Metro Detroit about their holiday festivities and programming planned throughout the season.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!

Street Beat: Bullying and EmpowermentOn this week's Street Beat, Lisa Germani sits down with people in the community who actively try to prevent bullying everyday, including a courageous high school senior who shares her story of being bullied by her closest friends throughout middle school.