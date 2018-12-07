Filed Under:A Christmas Carol, Christmas, Downtown Detroit, Downtown Rochester, Ebenezer Scrooge, holiday, Holly Dickens Festival, Northville, Tiny Tim
Linda Vinyard, Lori Ward, Ebenezer Scrooge, Lisa Germani, Tiny Tim, and Kristi Trevarrow

Southfield (CW50) – On this week’s STREET BEAT, our Host Lisa Germani interviews Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director for the Rochester DDA about The Big Bright Lights Show and other holiday events in downtown Rochester.

Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director for the Rochester DDA, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Next, she learns more about Northville’s special holiday programming from Lori Ward, Head of the Northville DDA.

Lori Ward, Head of the Northville DDA, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

In her third segment, Lisa meets Holly’s Ebenezer Scrooge, George Kullis, who is the Director of the Dickens Festival and Township Supervisor, along with Tiny Tim, played by John Thomas Verran.

George Kullis as Ebenezer Scrooge, and John Thomas Verran as Tiny Tim from the Holly Dickens Festival (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Finally, Lisa interviews Linda Vinyard, Deputy Director Media Services, Special Events & Film Office, from the office of Mayor Mike Duggan, to find out about everything happening downtown Detroit during the holiday season. 

Linda Vinyard, Deputy Director Media Servicess, Special Events & Film Office for the Office of Mayor Mike Duggan, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

