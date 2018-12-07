Southfield (CW50) – On this week’s STREET BEAT, our Host Lisa Germani interviews Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director for the Rochester DDA about The Big Bright Lights Show and other holiday events in downtown Rochester.

Next, she learns more about Northville’s special holiday programming from Lori Ward, Head of the Northville DDA.

In her third segment, Lisa meets Holly’s Ebenezer Scrooge, George Kullis, who is the Director of the Dickens Festival and Township Supervisor, along with Tiny Tim, played by John Thomas Verran.

Finally, Lisa interviews Linda Vinyard, Deputy Director Media Services, Special Events & Film Office, from the office of Mayor Mike Duggan, to find out about everything happening downtown Detroit during the holiday season.

