Terry Whitfield, Programd Officer at The Skillman Foundation, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani

Southfield (CW50 Detroit) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Lisa Germani speaks with Terry Whitfield, Program Officer at the Skillman Foundation about youth empowerment.

terry and lisa Street Beat: Bullying and Empowerment

Terry Whitfield, Program Officer at The Skillman Foundation, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer 

Next, she interviews Educational Support Chair Julia Baryo from the Detroit Waldorf School about how their school views and prevents bullying in and out of the classroom.

julia baryo Street Beat: Bullying and Empowerment

Julia Baryo, Educational Support Chair at Detroit Waldorf School

Lisa then speaks with Pearl Stewart, Licensed Professional Counselor at Perspectives of Troy Counseling Centers, about the very significant impact that bullying has on mental health and well-being.

pearl stewart Street Beat: Bullying and Empowerment

Pearl Stewart, Licensed Professional Counselor at Perspectives of Troy Counseling Centers

Finally, Lisa interviews Maddy Moskus, a very courageous high school senior about her personal story of being bullied throughout middle school.

maddy moskus Street Beat: Bullying and Empowerment

Maddy Moskus, Senior at Bloomfield Hills High School

