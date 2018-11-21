Southfield (CW50 Detroit) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Lisa Germani interviews Co-Owners Lindsay Irrer and Janelle Herbert of The Barre Code Metro Detroit, and learns about their sweaty sisterhood philosophy and mission.

Next, she interviews CEO Jeannine Gant of Big Brothers Big Sisters Detroit about the importance of mentoring our youth.

In our third segment, Lisa interviews CEO and Founder of Life Remodeled Chris Lambert about his mission to restore neighborhoods in Detroit and create community centers.

In the final segment, Chris Lambert is back with Andre McCullough, Detroit resident who significantly impacted Chris Lambert’s life through the Durfee Innovation project.

