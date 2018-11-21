Filed Under:Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit, Community, Detroit, Life Remodeled, Street Beat, The Barre Code

Southfield (CW50 Detroit) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Lisa Germani interviews Co-Owners Lindsay Irrer and Janelle Herbert of The Barre Code Metro Detroit, and learns about their sweaty sisterhood philosophy and mission.

lindsay and janelle 11 24 Street Beat: Creating Community In Detroit

Lindsay Irrer, Co-Owner of The Barre Code, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani, and Co-Owner of the Barre Code, Janelle Herbert

Next, she interviews CEO Jeannine Gant of Big Brothers Big Sisters Detroit about the importance of mentoring our youth.

jeannine 11 24 Street Beat: Creating Community In Detroit

Jeannine Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani

In our third segment, Lisa interviews CEO and Founder of Life Remodeled Chris Lambert about his mission to restore neighborhoods in Detroit and create community centers.

chris 11 24 Street Beat: Creating Community In Detroit

Chris Lambert, CEO and Founder of Life Remodeled, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani

In the final segment, Chris Lambert is back with Andre McCullough, Detroit resident who significantly impacted Chris Lambert’s life through the Durfee Innovation project.

chris and andre 11 24 Street Beat: Creating Community In Detroit

Andre McCullough, Founder and Executive Director of Quality Solutions, C-D-C, and Chris Lambert, CEO and Founder of Life Remodeled, with Street Beat Host Lisa Germani

Watch STREET BEAT Saturday at 8:30 on CW50

